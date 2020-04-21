BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The former Russian Ambassador, Aleksandr Aksenenok, to Syria penned an article recently that touched on the current events taking place inside Syria.

In his article, written in the RIAC, Aksenenok argues that the Syrian government’s lack of flexibility and eager desire to achieve a complete military victory has caused major issues across the country.

“The temporary disappearance of Syria from front page news and new Russia-Turkey agreements on a ceasefire in Idlib are far from comforting. This is merely a tactical pause that should give serious food for thought on Syria’s future in the increasingly unpredictable and rapidly changing world,” Aksenenok stated.

According to the Russian diplomat, “judging by everything we see, Damascus is not particularly interested in displaying a far-sighted and flexible approach continuing to look to a military solution with the support of its allies and unconditional financial and economic aid like during the old days of the Soviet-US confrontation in the Middle East.”

As pointed out by the Russian diplomat, the situation in southwestern Syria is quickly deteriorating, with weekly assassinations of military commanders and the constant threat of ambushes by sleeper cells belonging to the Free Syrian Army (FSA), Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Deash).

“Thus, tensions have again escalated in the southwestern regions of Syria (the provinces of Deraa and Quneitra), which have been freed under the agreements with a part of the armed opposition on actually the semi-autonomous local power sharing. ‘Mysterious’ murders, threats and abductions have become more frequent against the backdrop of outrages by Syrian secret services,” he pointed out.

The Russian diplomat argued that Syria is suffering under the crippling sanctions imposed by the West, while also facing economic deterioration caused nine years of war.

“The al-Assad government’s understandable and lawful desire to quickly establish sovereignty over the country’s entire territory (it now controls 65-70 percent of it) less than fully commensurate with the military and economic resources of Damascus and its allies and the real situation on the ground. Obviously, the restoration of territorial integrity and the government and legal system is indispensable for the normal functioning of domestic trade and economic ties and transport considerations. The question is how to achieve it. A sustainable settlement is impossible unless the fundamental socio-economic causes of the conflict and the mentality that triggered it are eliminated.”

Aksenenok said that the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is ‘exhausting’ his military resources in these large-scale army campaigns, with emphasis on the losses in the Idlib Governorate recently.

Turkey’s refusal to back down in Idlib has also caused a major issue, as they have demonstrated that they are willing to fight the government if threatened.

While the military may remain in tact, the Russian diplomat said that Syria’s economic woes will likely have the greatest impact, as the devastating drop in GDP and lack of resources have left the war-torn nation in a poor state.

“Syria has sustained the biggest losses of all the conflicts in the Middle East. From 2011 through 2018, GDP fell by almost two thirds from $55 billion to $22 billion a year. This means that recovery costs (that amount to at least $250 billion) are equal to 12 times the current GDP. According to the World Bank, about 45 percent of housing has been destroyed, including a quarter of it that was razed to the ground. Over half of health facilities and about 40 percent of schools and universities are out of operation.”

Syria’s economic prospects are not likely to get better any time soon, as the country is struggling to find investors to help rebuild much of its infrastructure that has been destroyed by years of war, he would conclude.

Advertisements