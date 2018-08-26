DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:25 P.M.) – Rebel fighters who had reconciled with the Syrian government are joining the Syrian Forces heading to Idlib to fight jihadi groups.

Up to 500 former rebels from Inkhil, Nawa and Herak towns of Daraa became recruits in the Syrian Army’s 5th Corps, and recently arrived at Hama in bid to join efforts with other Army units in launching a full-scale offensive against jihadi militants.

Earlier, scores of former anti-government fighters participated along with the government troops in fight against ISIS in Yarmouk Basin region, west of Daraa.

