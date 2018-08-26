DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:25 P.M.) – Rebel fighters who had reconciled with the Syrian government are joining the Syrian Forces heading to Idlib to fight jihadi groups.

Up to 500 former rebels from Inkhil, Nawa and Herak towns of Daraa became recruits in the Syrian Army’s 5th Corps, and recently arrived at Hama in bid to join efforts with other Army units in launching a full-scale offensive against jihadi militants.

Earlier, scores of former anti-government fighters participated along with the government troops in fight against ISIS in Yarmouk Basin region, west of Daraa.

Zen Adra | AMN
Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 265
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    265
    Shares
ALSO READ  Breaking: Intense clashes breakout between US-backed forces, unknown assailants in west Raqqa
Zen Adra
http://AlMasdarNews.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
n.md.148 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
n.md.148
Guest
n.md.148
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

great to see more hurs in the syrian coalition

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-08-26 16:56
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Sin bajar guardia y con cuidado con los arrepentidos o engañados.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-08-26 21:07