BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv reported on Thursday that General Amos Yadlin, the former head of the Israeli military intelligence, said that the real danger to his country lies in the precision missiles held by the Lebanese Hezbollah.

The newspaper reported that Iran also poses a threat to Israel, but the precise missiles possessed by Hezbollah are the greatest threat, despite his admission that the strategic assessment of Israel for 2020 confirms that Iran will possess a nuclear bomb within two years.

The newspaper reported that Iran is the most prominent danger, as it is a traditional force, but it has another arm represented in Syria – according to General Amos Yadlin – stressing that his country must pay attention to Iran’s nuclear orientation in the coming years.

The estimation of the annual position issued by the Israeli Military Intelligence Division, for the year 2020, indicated yesterday, that “Syria will continue to be fertile ground for fighting across the borders. Turkey will continue to occupy the lands and Russia will continue to strengthen its presence in Syria.”

He concluded by discussing the situation in Lebanon, which he said is likely that “political instability will continue as a result of economic problems and the state will continue to build an advanced force against Israel.”

