BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – Former Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) have joined the ranks of the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA) in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday.
In the SOHR report, they identify several ex-ISIS members that have since joined the SNA in their ongoing offensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northeastern Syria.
According to SOHR, some of these ex-ISIS members had actually fought with groups like the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) Al-Farouq Brigades before joining the Islamic State.
The detailed report goes in-depth on the topic, while also revealing information that has long been reported by activists in northern Syria.
Turkey has yet to comment on the SOHR’s report, but the Turkish authorities have recently gone on the offensive against the Islamic State by arresting members of the terrorist group’s ex-leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in northern Syria.
