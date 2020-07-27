BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 P.M.) – The former Iranian President, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, sent a letter to the Saudi Crown Prince, Prince Muhammad bin Salman, in which he presented ideas for an initiative to end the war in Yemen.

The Asharq Al-Aswat newspaper reported on Sunday that Ahmadinejad suggested in his letter that bin Salman form a committee that includes a number of internationally trusted personalities concerned with freedom and justice to hold talks with the two opposing parties (in Yemen), with the aim of ending the crisis and bringing peace and friendship.

Addressing Bin Salman, Ahmadinejad allegedly said: “I am confident, your grace, to respond to the demands of the peoples of the region and the humanitarian community among you, and with good reflection on the results of this devastating war, you will do a good that you will remember.”

Ahmadinejad explained that he is presenting the initiative as “a member of the humanitarian community who receives daily news of global crises from here and there, especially with regard to Yemen and affected by it a lot.”

He believes that “humanitarian responsibility imposed on everyone the pursuit of all their energy in order to put an end to this war and bring peace, friendship and cooperation.”

In his letter, from which he sent a copy to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, the former Iranian President considered that the conflict in Yemen “led to the intensification of competition and hostility, as well as the distance of the countries of the region and their peoples from constructive cooperation.”

Bin Salman allegedly directed, saying: “I know that the status quo does not satisfy you, and that what happens daily and the innocent victim goes and the infrastructure destroyed may distress you with sadness… So you welcome a just peace. I am completely confident that with your advice and constructive cooperation, we can implement effective initiatives that will play an essential role in setting a limit to the status quo and end the war and rivalry. ”

Ahmadinejahd has not commented on these claims by Asharq Al-Aswat, nor has the Saudi state media.

