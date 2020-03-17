Lebanon’s Military Tribunal’s decision to drop charges against Amer Fakhoury, former head of an Israel-linked prison, sparked outcry in the country, local media reported on Tuesday.

Lebanon’s Amal Movement issued a statement condemning the release of Fakhoury which it said contradicts with Lebanon’s history of resistance, said Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said that U.S. pressure and threats forced the release of Fakhoury who holds an American nationality, LBCI local TV channel reported.

U.S. officials complained on several occasions about Fakhoury’s arrest in Lebanon in September 2019 and it threatened later to freeze assets of Lebanese officials involved.

The 57-year-old man has been accused of collaborating with Israel in torturing prisoners in Khiam in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat asked the state commissioner to submit an appeal against the Military Tribunal’s decision to release Fakhoury.

Source: Xinhua

