Lebanon’s Military Tribunal’s decision to drop charges against Amer Fakhoury, former head of an Israel-linked prison, sparked outcry in the country, local media reported on Tuesday.
Lebanon’s Amal Movement issued a statement condemning the release of Fakhoury which it said contradicts with Lebanon’s history of resistance, said Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah said that U.S. pressure and threats forced the release of Fakhoury who holds an American nationality, LBCI local TV channel reported.
U.S. officials complained on several occasions about Fakhoury’s arrest in Lebanon in September 2019 and it threatened later to freeze assets of Lebanese officials involved.
The 57-year-old man has been accused of collaborating with Israel in torturing prisoners in Khiam in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon’s State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat asked the state commissioner to submit an appeal against the Military Tribunal’s decision to release Fakhoury.
Source: Xinhua
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.