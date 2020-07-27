BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti asserted Lebanon’s right to defend itself against any Israeli aggression, confirming Lebanon’s commitment to Security Council Resolution 1701.
In exclusive statements to Sky News, the Lebanese Foreign Minister considered that the deployment of the Israeli Army’s anti-missile batteries and artillery on the Israeli borders bordering Lebanon is “unjustified.”
The Minister stressed his country’s adherence to the presence of UNIFIL forces and its commitment to Security Council Resolution 1701 regarding the maintenance of peace and security in southern Lebanon, and his country’s adherence to security and the Blue Line and the right of Lebanon to defend itself “against any aggression.”
In conjunction with the statements of the Lebanese minister, the Lebanese-Israeli border witnessed severe tension in the last hours, prompting gunfire and artillery shells to be launched in the occupied Sheba’a Farms region.
In turn, the Lebanese National News Agency confirmed that an Israeli artillery bombardment targeted the mountainous region of Jabal Al-Sheikh, specifically in the eastern highlands of the town of Kafr Shuba, and the area around Ruwaysat al-Alam.
