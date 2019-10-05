BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – A foreign jihadist group has sent a large number of reinforcements to several fronts where the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is expected to launch an offensive, the Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency reported, citing a field correspondent in northern Syria.
According to the Sputnik correspondent, reinforcements from the Turkestan Islamic Party were pouring into northeastern Latakia and Al-Ghaab Plain region amid reports of upcoming Syrian Arab Army (SAA) offensive at these fronts.
The reinforcements reportedly arrived at these fronts with a large supply of missiles, artillery shells, 200+ drones and other weapons.
The Sputnik correspondent said that the jihadist forces in Al-Ghaab and northeastern Latakia are estimated to be 13,000-men-strong.
In addition to the reinforcements, the leaders of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham allegedly met in the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside to discuss their defensive plan in northeastern Latakia and the Al-Ghaab Plain region of southern Idlib.
In the coming weeks, the Syrian Arab Army offensive is expected to begin at these fronts as they look to secure the Latakia Governorate’s eastern axis.
