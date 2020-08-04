BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The northern Latakia countryside witnessed a heavy battle on Monday after the foreigner-led Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Jabal Turkmen region.

According to a field report from the Latakia Governorate, the Turkestan Islamic Party began their attack on Monday by attempting to infiltrate the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the mountaintop of Jabal Hassan Al-Rai

The jihadist rebels attempted to utilize the dense forest and mountain terrain to overwhelm the Syrian Arab Army troops in the area.

However, according to a source in Latakia, the Syrian Arab Army was able to repel the jihadist attack after a fierce battle with the foreigner-led group.

In response to this jihadist attack, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed a big assault on the key town of Kabbani, which is currently under the control of the Turkestan Islamic Party.

Since the end of July, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies from the National Defense Forces and Republican Guard have repeatedly targeted the strategic mountaintop town of Kabbani, which has become the Turkestan Islamic Party’s primary stronghold in the Jabal Al-Akrad region.

