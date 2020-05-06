BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have completely destroyed the Zayzoun Power Station in northwestern Syria after they dismantled and looted the site.

According to a field source in northwestern Syria, the jihadist rebels of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) completely dismantled the Zayzoun Power Station, putting an end to the site that was built in 1998.

The Zayzoun Power Station previously provided electricity to the people of Latakia, Hama, and Idlib; it has been out of service since 2015, when Jaysh Al-Fateh captured the site.

