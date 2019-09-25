An improvised explosive device (IED) went off in southern Turkey as a bus carrying police officers was passing by.

The attack, which took place on Wednesday morning in Turkey’s Adana, injured 5 people including a police officer.

Turkish security forces rushed into the scene and initiated an investigation to find the culprits.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. However, fingers will most likely be pointed at Kurdish militants.

