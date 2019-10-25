La aviación naval de la flota báltica rusa y los aviones PVO participaron en un ejercicio de bombardeo en el campo de entrenamiento de Opuk en Crimea.
Las misiones de entrenamiento y combate fueron realizadas por siete tipos de aviones pertenecientes a la aviación naval y la defensa aérea de la Flota del Mar Negro.
На полигоне Опук в Крыму прошли учения по бомбометанию. УБЗ выполняли 7 с-ов из соединения МА ВМФ и ПВО ЧФ. По легенде Су-24МР обнаружил КП усл. противника в горной местности. Для уничтожения в небо поднялись Су-30СМ и Су-27, а также Су-24М. pic.twitter.com/UG200qCZj6
— Владимир З. (@VladZinen) October 25, 2019
Según el informe de la misión, el avión de reconocimiento Su-24 MR recibió la tarea de detectar un puesto de comando enemigo en las montañas. Combatientes multipropósito como el Su-30 SM, el Su-27 y los bombarderos de primera línea Su-24M luego atacaron a los objetivos después de evitar la defensa aérea “enemiga” en varias altitudes como parte del ejercicio.
Durante los vuelos de entrenamiento, las tripulaciones cumplieron con los estándares de salida de emergencia y bombardearon con éxito objetivos terrestres cerca del Monte Konchekskaya, utilizando un total de 12 bombas del tipo OFAB-250-270, una bomba de fragmentación altamente explosiva.
