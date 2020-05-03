BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Israeli Armed Forces announced that it arrested five people who had tried to infiltrate from Lebanon into Israel via border fence last night.

“During the hours of last night, the IDF forces identified five suspects, as they were trying to infiltrate into Lebanon from Israel, where they were arrested while trying to cross the security fence,” IDF spokesman Avijaa Adraie tweeted.

The website Arab 48, quoting an Israeli army spokesman, said that the five who were arrested at the border strip, turned out to be Sudanese asylum seekers, and later they were released and returned to Lebanese territory.

Last month, Israel accused Hezbollah of cutting the border fence at three different locations before returning Lebanese territory without the Israeli army noticing them.

The Israeli Armed Forces had later targeted a vehicle carrying a Hezbollah commander on April 15th on the Syrian side of the Syrian-Lebanese border.

Advertisements