BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Israeli Armed Forces announced that it arrested five people who had tried to infiltrate from Lebanon into Israel via border fence last night.
“During the hours of last night, the IDF forces identified five suspects, as they were trying to infiltrate into Lebanon from Israel, where they were arrested while trying to cross the security fence,” IDF spokesman Avijaa Adraie tweeted.
The website Arab 48, quoting an Israeli army spokesman, said that the five who were arrested at the border strip, turned out to be Sudanese asylum seekers, and later they were released and returned to Lebanese territory.
Last month, Israel accused Hezbollah of cutting the border fence at three different locations before returning Lebanese territory without the Israeli army noticing them.
The Israeli Armed Forces had later targeted a vehicle carrying a Hezbollah commander on April 15th on the Syrian side of the Syrian-Lebanese border.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.