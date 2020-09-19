BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – Earlier this week, RT Arabic released its list of the five most powerful armies in the Arab world.

The list began with the Iraqi Armed Forces at number five, with RT pointing out that their troops number 164,000 active personnel and rank 50 globally. The report said the Iraqi Armed Forces’ budget for 2020 was $1.7 billion.

At number of four was the Army of the United Arab Emirates, whose forces are estimated to be around 64,000 active personnel and global rank of 45. The 2020 military budget for the UAE was reported to be $22.7 billion.

Following the United Arab Emirates at number three was the Algerian Army, whose active military personnel are estimated to be 130,000, with a global rank of 28. The total military budget for Algeria was reported to be $13 billion.

At number two was the Army of Saudi Arabia, whose forces are estimated to be around 478,000 and ranked 17th globally. Their total military budget for 2020 was reported to be $67.6 billion, which is the highest of all Arab countries.

Finally, at number one was the Egyptian Armed Forces, who are ranked number nine globally. Furthermore, the Egyptian Armed Forces are considered the most powerful military in the Middle East, as they ranked higher globally than both Israel and Turkey. The Egyptian Armed Forces boast one of the most versatile arsenals, with weapons from several countries across the world, including the United States and Russia.