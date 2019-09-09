DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:20 P.M.) – Syria’s President Bashar Assad ordered the immediate release of five Jordanian nationals detained in Syria, a Jordanian MP stated.
Tareq Khouri, a member of the Jordanian Parliament, said that he has been invited to Damascus in order to take over five Jordanians who had been imprisoned for a while.
Up to 30 Jordanians have been detained by the Syrian authorities since Syria and Jordan re-opened Nassib border crossing in October 2018; of which 12 of them released till now.
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.