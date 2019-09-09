DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:20 P.M.) – Syria’s President Bashar Assad ordered the immediate release of five Jordanian nationals detained in Syria, a Jordanian MP stated.

Tareq Khouri, a member of the Jordanian Parliament, said that he has been invited to Damascus in order to take over five Jordanians who had been imprisoned for a while.

Up to 30 Jordanians have been detained by the Syrian authorities since Syria and Jordan re-opened Nassib border crossing in October 2018; of which 12 of them released till now.

