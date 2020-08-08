BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The public attorney in Lebanon, Ghassan El-Khoury, ordered the arrest of the Director General of Customs, Badri Daher, against the backdrop of the Beirut Port explosion, which killed dozens and injured thousands.
According to the National News Agency, after an investigation that lasted more than five hours concluded, El-Khoury gave the signal to arrest Badri Daher and keep him under investigation, and to pursue investigations into the circumstances of the Beirut Port explosion.
The agency also reported that the former Director General of Customs, Shafiq Marei, and the director of Beirut Port, Hassan Quraitem, had been arrested and subjected to investigation, based on the reference of the competent judiciary, in the file of the Beirut Port explosion.
A violent explosion rocked the Beirut Port on Tuesday evening, causing damage to nearly half of the city’s buildings as a result of the intensity of the violent blast.
The National Defense Council in Lebanon declared Beirut a disaster city, and recommended declaring a state of emergency in the country in light of the incident, while the Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, said at the start of the meeting of the Supreme Defense Council that a major disaster had befallen his country, stressing that the aim of this meeting is to take judicial and security measures.
