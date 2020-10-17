BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – Five former leaders of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) were killed on Thursday after they were targeted in the northern countryside of the Daraa Governorate.
According to a field report from southern Syria, the five former commanders of the Free Syrian Army, who reconciled with Damascus via Russian mediation, were traveling through the northern countryside of Daraa on Thursday, when their vehicles were targeted along the road to Muthabin.
One of the most prominent leaders who was killed was Adham al-Karad, nicknamed “Abu Qusai”, was the commander of the “Engineering and Missiles Brigade” in the Free Syrian Army and one of his most prominent leaders in Daraa before the 2018 settlements.
The attack was reportedly carried out by an unknown group, who opened fire on the vehicles carrying the former Free Syrian Army commanders; they later destroyed the vehicle before fleeing the area.
The other commanders killed in the attack were Ahmed Faisal al-Mahamid, Ratib Ahmad al-Akrad, Mohammad Al-Daghem, and Adnan Mahmoud al-Musalama.
This latest attack comes at a time of increased friction in southern Syria, as a recent Syrian Arab Army (SAA) military operation in the Rif Dimashq Governorate town of Kanaker agitated some of the militant sleeper cells in this region of the country.
