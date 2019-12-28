BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – A fist fight broke out between the U.S. and Russian armed forces in the Al-Hasakah Governorate countryside on Christmas, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.
According to the SOHR report, the fist fight broke out in the town of Tal Tamr on December 25th after a U.S. military contingent attempted to collect information from the residents in the area.
The SOHR report said the residents accused the U.S. soldiers of betrayal because of their withdrawal and treated them harshly.
The Russian Armed Forces then arrived at the scene and a fist fight broke out between some soldiers on both sides.
No one was reportedly hurt as the incident did not involve weapons.
If true, this would be the first time during the Syrian conflict that U.S. and Russian forces have engaged in physical hostilities with one another.
It should be pointed out that the Russian Ministry of Defense have since denied this claim, calling the SOHR report a ‘hoax’.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.