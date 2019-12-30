BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The death toll for the U.S. strikes on the Kata’eb Hezbollah forces has risen over the last few hours following the efforts by the group to retrieve the dead in the aftermath.
According to the reports, the Iraqi paramilitary group suffered at least 32 dead and more than 45 wounded at their installations in Syria and Iraq.
Among the 32 that were reported dead from Hashd Al-Sha’abi’s 45th Brigade (Kata’eb Hezbollah) was a field commander that was identified as Abu ‘Ali Madina.
A video has since been released showing the U.S. attack on the Kata’eb Hezbollah installations in western Iraq and eastern Syria.
The U.S. has released video from one of last night's strike on Hezbollah Brigades sites in Iraq and Syria. The Iran-backed militia says the death toll from the strikes has risen to 25, including a commander, and 51 wounded. Number could rise. https://t.co/8AUmLTDkSJ pic.twitter.com/8ZsJdN2sNo
— Chad Garland (@chadgarland) December 30, 2019
Since the attack, the commander of Kata’eb Hezbollah, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, has warned that “the blood of the martyrs will not be in vain and our response will be very tough on the American forces in Iraq.”
Another commander Abu Ahmad Al-Khazali stated, “our forces are ready to destroy U.S. bases in Iraq and crush the rules of the American occupation and crush their rotten heads! We await the green light.”
Last night’s attack was the most devastating U.S. strike against the Iraqi paramilitary group that has have ever occurred.
