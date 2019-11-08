Iranian media have released a video showing how the country’s domestically-produced air defence systems stationed at the southern port of Mahshahr shot missiles at an unidentified drone that violated the country’s airspace. According to a report by the Tasnim News Agency, the air defence system Mersad was used to take down the drone.
UPDATE
Sabahi-Fard: #Iran’s indigenous air defense system shot down infiltrating #drone early Friday#Mahshahr pic.twitter.com/GII8uiws0U
— Press TV (@PressTV) November 8, 2019
Ghulam Reza Shariati, Governor of Khuzestan Province where the port of Mahshahr is located, stated to the media outlet Young Journalists Club that the drone’s remains are currently being retrieved by the military. He added that the unmanned aerial aircraft “definitely” belonged to a foreign state, without naming which one.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.