Iranian media have released a video showing how the country’s domestically-produced air defence systems stationed at the southern port of Mahshahr shot missiles at an unidentified drone that violated the country’s airspace. According to a report by the Tasnim News Agency, the air defence system Mersad was used to take down the drone.

Ghulam Reza Shariati, Governor of Khuzestan Province where the port of Mahshahr is located, stated to the media outlet Young Journalists Club that the drone’s remains are currently being retrieved by the military. He added that the unmanned aerial aircraft “definitely” belonged to a foreign state, without naming which one.

Source: Sputnik

