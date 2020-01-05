Hundreds of US troops were deployed from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Saturday, to reinforce the US military presence in the Middle East amid fears of escalation, following the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Footage filmed on Saturday by the US military, shows troops loading cargo planes and lining up to board a plane with their rifles.
One airman said he was making plans for New Year’s Eve when he got alerted and called in to serve.
At least 750 additional soldiers were deployed to the region, with around 3,000 more prepared for possible deployment in the next days.
Credit: DVIDS, Ruptly
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.