BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Opposing sides in Syria’s conflict have agreed to reconvene in Geneva for talks on the constitution, United Nations special envoy Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday.

He added that a lull in fighting could provide an opportunity to start healing “deep, deep mistrust” between them.

“As soon as the pandemic situation allows, they have agreed to come to Geneva and they have agreed on an agenda for the next meeting,” he told reporters.

The envoy did not give a date and said that a virtual meeting of the constitutional committee would not be possible.

Pedersen also repeated a message made to the UN Security Council on Monday and urged the United States and Russia to talk about a push for peace, Reuters reports.

 

Source: RT, Reuters

He didn't mention the fight against terrorism. So peace with al Qaeda?

EE.UU. no quiere paz en Siria, "Asesor de Trump: nuestra alianza con SDF es estratégica; nuestro objetivo en Siria es debilitar a Rusia e Irán".
La doble moral que practica EE.UU. no se puede validar fácilmente.
La doble moral que practica EE.UU. no se puede validar fácilmente.

"First US-sponsored Syrian peace talks this year to take place in Geneva" US trying to b**t into the ongoing talks between Russia, Syria, Iran and Turkey! It ain't going to happen, appears to be a back door attempt for the US and co-conspirator Kurds to become part of the process while holding Syrian commons and oil.

