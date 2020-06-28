BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the killing of a Turkish soldier during clashes in northern Iraq.
The ministry said in a statement, “The soldier was killed during clashes with terrorists in the Operation Zone (Operation Tiger Claw), and that two terrorists were neutralized in the clashes.”
Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, on his Twitter page, offered his condolences to the family of the soldier.
Ankara carried out two separate operations in northern Iraq against the bases of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) last week in response to what it said was the increasing attacks by Kurdish fighters on Turkish army bases in the border between the two countries.
A senior Turkish official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters that Ankara started operations after talks with the Iraqi authorities in order to remove Kurdish fighters from its borders and target the PKK forces and their logistical capabilities, noting that “there is no time period for the operation.”
