BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – he general director of the Syrian Railways Corporation, Najib Al-Faris, stated that 90 percent of the railway linking Damascus and Aleppo has been rehabilitated and repaired, and the first trip between the two cities will be launched within a month or two.

“Now we have almost finished repairing about 90% of the railway between the two cities and they have been restored, and within a month or two we will launch the first train, and the journey will take four hours from Aleppo to Damascus or the opposite,” Al-Faris said in an interview with reporters.

He explained that when the government forces retook the areas around Aleppo from the militants , it became clear that more than half of the road was destroyed, and the armed factions not only destroyed the railway track, but also stole the iron bars.

Al-Faris indicated that a small section of the railway is in service and its distance reaches 20 km to the Jibreen station, where workers and students travel to Aleppo, and two trains operate daily, one in the early morning and the other in the afternoon.

The railway officials also follow the necessary health measures, including sterilization and other operations, after each trip in light of measures to combat the outbreak of the Corona virus.

As the repair warehouse engineer, Safwan Kaddour, said to reporters, the process of restoring the Syrian trains is taking place “in full swing” and in case there are some missing materials, the experts will find an alternative for them.

“Here we are repairing all trains for the country, and there are a lot of missing things, and they are collected from old spare parts, in Homs, Hama and Latakia. The trains are already working there, and now we are repairing a train of damaged vehicles for the city of Damascus,” Kaddour said.

