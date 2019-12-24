BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the strategic town of Jarjanaz on Monday after a short battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

According to a military source from the Syrian Army, the 25th Special Mission Forces Division was able to establish full control over Jarjanaz after Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies abandoned the town on Monday.

Below is a video that was taken last night from Jarjanaz after it was declared fully secured by the Syrian Arab Army:

Jarjanaz has long been under the control of the jihadist rebels and its location near Ma’arat Al-Nu’man makes its capture incredibly important for the Syrian Arab Army.

Advertisements