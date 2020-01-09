BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – One of the militants that deployed to Libya to fight with the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces has been killed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday.

“The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitored on the 5th of January 2019 that SOHR sources documented the killing of the first Syrian fighter of those sent by Turkey to Libya, in the ongoing battles in the Libyan capital ‘Tripoli’. He was killed while fighting in the side of the ‘Government of National Accord’.”

According to the SOHR report, the militant was a member of the Sultan Murad Brigade, which was one of the first militant factions to redeploy from Syria to Libya.

In addition to suffering their first losses, the Syrian militants have also deployed 260 more fighters to Libya, including a field captain, swelling their numbers to over 1,200.

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Turkey was recruiting Syrian militants to redeploy from Syria to Libya in order to assist the Government of National Accord against the Libyan National Army.

Thus far, two videos have surfaced of the Syrian militants near the city of Tripoli; however, both the GNA and SNA denied the authenticity of the film.

