The first serial-produced fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet is ready for its delivery to Russia’s Aerospace Force, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko told journalists on Friday.

“As for the program of creating fifth-generation aircraft, we can see together with you that the first serial-produced Su-57 plane is actually ready for its delivery to the troops. It will be delivered to the Aerospace Force before the end of this year,” the deputy defense minister said after his visit to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Enterprise, which is building Russia’s most advanced fighter jets.

“Next year, we are expecting to get another such plane and subsequently their production will grow manifold,” he added.

Under the current contract, Russia’s Aerospace Force is set to receive 76 Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft by 2028, the deputy defense minister said.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.

The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while the use of composite materials and innovation technologies and the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure the low level of radar and infrared signature.

The plane’s armament will include, in particular, hypersonic missiles. The fifth-generation fighter jet has been successfully tested in combat conditions in Syria.

Source: TASS

