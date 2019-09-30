A never seen before footage has emerged showing the moment Saudi Aramco was hit by armed drones flying at low altitude.
The Saudi oil giant came under devastating attacks on mid-September, causing substantial damage.
Yemen’s Houthi Movement claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was to retaliate the Saudi coalition airstrikes on the group’s locations across the war-torn Yemen.
The footage was released by CBS’ 60 Minutes during an interview with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
The Saudi Defense Ministry accused Iran of sponsoring the attacks by launching cruise missiles and Delta Wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).
Informed sources stated that Aramco may take up to months in order to resume normal oil production volumes following destructive drone attacks.
US President, Donald Trump, stated he has authorized the use of the national Strategic Petroleum Reserve with the aim to stabilize oil markets in the wake of Saudi Aramco attacks.
Never seen before footage of the moment low flying drones hit the Saudi #Aramco plant have been shown in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince #MohammedbinSalman pic.twitter.com/B8kzrpups3
— Arab News (@arabnews) September 30, 2019
