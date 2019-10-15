BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has entered the strategic city of Manbij as part of an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria.

In a new video released on Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army can be seen patrolling inside of Manbij for the first time since they entered the city.

As shown in the footage above, the Syrian Army has already deployed their heavy weaponry to Manbij as a precautionary measure in case the Turkish Army and their militant allies launch an attack to capture the city.

The purpose of the Syrian Army’s rapid deployment to Manbij was to prevent the Turkish Army and their allies from taking over the city.

