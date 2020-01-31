BEIRUT, LEBANN (1:30 P.M.) – The Syrian military captured the strategic town of Khan Touman in southern Aleppo this week after a fierce battle against the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

Led by the 30th Division of the Republican Guard, the Syrian military managed to capture Khan Touman after three-days of battle against the jihadist forces in southern Aleppo.

Following its capture, the jihadist rebels briefly took the town back after launching a heavy counter-attack; however, they were unable to hold and later forced to withdraw from the area.

Union News was able to capture some of the first scenes from the newly captured town after the complete withdrawal of jihadist forces (video below).

Since capturing Khan Touman, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to secure the area for a new advance in the Aleppo countryside.

