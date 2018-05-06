BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Syrian government announced the reopening of the Hama-Homs Highway, yesterday, after being closed for seven years.

The Syrian government made the announcement after the rebel forces in the towns of Al-Rastan and Talbiseh agreed to handover their heavy weapons and leave the area.

As shown below, the government is now working to fix some parts of the highway before they allow the public access to it.

Right now, only military personnel are allowed to use the highway because some of the roads are still dangerous to us.