BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Syrian government announced the reopening of the Hama-Homs Highway, yesterday, after being closed for seven years.
The Syrian government made the announcement after the rebel forces in the towns of Al-Rastan and Talbiseh agreed to handover their heavy weapons and leave the area.
As shown below, the government is now working to fix some parts of the highway before they allow the public access to it.
Right now, only military personnel are allowed to use the highway because some of the roads are still dangerous to us.
Share this article:
61 16
- 77Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource â€” a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. Thatâ€™s fine. But remember toÂ criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.