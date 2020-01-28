BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man on Tuesday afternoon following a short battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

The operation, which was led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), began on Sunday morning and culminated in the capture of several towns and villages before Ma’arat Al-Nu’man was seized on Tuesday.

Since capturing Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, the Syrian Arab Army has advanced further into the Idlib countryside, seizing another town west of the city.

Congratulations, SAA! The weather there doesn’t look good and while I realize the SAA forces have other things to think about, I hope they will try to stay warm. The person talking on the tape sounded like he was sick. God protect the SAA!

2020-01-28 20:23
Congratulaions, SAA! God be with you and protect you. I hope you are staying warm.

2020-01-28 20:24
That’s awesome news & update. Well done SAA. God Bless you all. Get rid of the scum from Syria. I can see an immediate Cease Fire request coming up from ErDOG through the Russians shortly. This happens every time SAA makes significant advances. SAA & Govt of Syria please ignore such Cease Fire requests and show middle finger and say firing will be ceased after reaching Idlib and once all the Jihadis are sent to claim their imaginary hoors or escape to Ankara Saudi UAE or Qatar or where ever they want to go to. Take Care. Waiting for the… Read more »

