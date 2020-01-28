BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man on Tuesday afternoon following a short battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).
The operation, which was led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), began on Sunday morning and culminated in the capture of several towns and villages before Ma’arat Al-Nu’man was seized on Tuesday.
Since capturing Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, the Syrian Arab Army has advanced further into the Idlib countryside, seizing another town west of the city.
