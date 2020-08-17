Screenshot from the RT Arabic video that shows the confrontation between the Syrian Army and U.S. military in the Al-Qamishli countryside on Monday, August 17th, 2020.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and U.S. military were involved in a brief confrontation in the northeastern governorate of Al-Hasakah on Monday.

According to a field report from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the U.S. military attempted to bypass the Syrian Army’s “Rasho Checkpoint”, when they were ordered to turn around.

The U.S. Coalition and Syrian Army traded words and then the two parties exchanged gunfire; this would lead to an American military chopper targeting the Rasho Checkpoint southeast of the city of Al-Qamishli.

As a result of this attack, one Syrian Arab Army soldier was killed and two others were injured; they were transferred to the National Hospital of Al-Qamishli.

No casualties have been reported by the U.S. military, despite claims by local activists.

RT Arabic received the first video from the confrontation on Monday; it shows smoke billowing from the checkpoint this morning.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Turkey sent missiles used against Syrian Army to Libya for upcoming Sirte battle: media

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments