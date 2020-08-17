BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and U.S. military were involved in a brief confrontation in the northeastern governorate of Al-Hasakah on Monday.
According to a field report from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the U.S. military attempted to bypass the Syrian Army’s “Rasho Checkpoint”, when they were ordered to turn around.
The U.S. Coalition and Syrian Army traded words and then the two parties exchanged gunfire; this would lead to an American military chopper targeting the Rasho Checkpoint southeast of the city of Al-Qamishli.
As a result of this attack, one Syrian Arab Army soldier was killed and two others were injured; they were transferred to the National Hospital of Al-Qamishli.
No casualties have been reported by the U.S. military, despite claims by local activists.
RT Arabic received the first video from the confrontation on Monday; it shows smoke billowing from the checkpoint this morning.
