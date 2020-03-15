BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The first joint Russian-Turkish patrol along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia) was abruptly ended on Sunday, March 15th, when protesters crowded the road to block the vehicles.
According to reports from the Idlib Governorate, the Russian and Turkish military vehicles were blocked by several protesters, who demanded the Russian Armed Forces leave the area.
The Russian and Turkish vehicles later turned around and abruptly ended their first patrol along the M-4 Highway.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that they have given their Turkish partners more time to convince the militant groups south of the M-4 Highway to withdraw north.
Thus far, however, their efforts have been mostly ignored by the militant forces, who refuse to give any territory to the Russian Armed Forces and the Syrian government.
