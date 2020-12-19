BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – A Russian soldier was reportedly killed on Saturday during a peacekeeping mission in the disputed Karabakh region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported this morning.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, an officer from the International Mine Action Center’s Demining Group was killed near the city of Shushi in the Karabakh region.

The ministry indicated that “while clearing mines from a road in the Shushi city area, an explosive device exploded.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They added that the incident “resulted in the serious injury of one of the Russian soldiers, and that he died during his transfer to hospital despite the provision of urgent medical assistance to him.”

This latest incident in the Karabakh region marks the first time since the Russian peacekeepers were deployed there that one of their soldiers has been killed.

The Russian peacekeeping forces were deployed to the Karabakh region shortly after the Moscow Agreement was put in place on November 10th; this came after month-long conflict between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in this disputed region.

Since then, they have been involved in not only clearing mines, but also preventing hostilities between the Artsakh Defense Army and Azerbaijani Armed Forces.