BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:35 P.M.) – Reports of casualties within the ranks of the Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries in the Karabakh region have begin to surface online, with claims about different fighters being killed in clashes with the Armenian forces.

According to one report from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the first mercenary was killed after being shot by the Armenian forces in the Karabakh region.

Meanwhile, other reports have surfaced on social media of casualties from a number of Syrian militant groups backed by the Turkish military.

#Syria #SNA Yasser Farzat from #Rastan and Abu Shadi al-Akkari from N. #Homs Countryside have been confirmed killed fighting in #NagornoKarabakh.

Akkari is said to have been of the original 2011 Homs rebels with a reputation of being an 'honest man'.#Azerbaijan #Armenia pic.twitter.com/xbfVazIE2R — Riam Dalati (@Dalatrm) September 30, 2020

The total number of losses is still unknown at the moment; however, despite the denial by the Azerbaijani authorities about the presence of foreign fighters, it does appear that Syrian militants are indeed fighting in the Karabakh region.

More photos surfacing of alleged #Syria #SNA fighters in fresh #Azerbaijani uniforms (H/T @osmanjoker7) matching the one pictured in @press_jesr photo of a dying fighter's last moments. pic.twitter.com/Ac8fJs51Wu — Riam Dalati (@Dalatrm) September 30, 2020

The reports of mercenaries being sent to Azerbaijan first surfaced earlier this month, when local opposition activists in northern Syria began to post about recruitment efforts in the Afrin region of the country.

Syrian militant fighters have now been used in at least two foreign wars, including the Libya conflict, which is where they first began to fight at the start of the new year.