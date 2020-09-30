BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:35 P.M.) – Reports of casualties within the ranks of the Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries in the Karabakh region have begin to surface online, with claims about different fighters being killed in clashes with the Armenian forces.
According to one report from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the first mercenary was killed after being shot by the Armenian forces in the Karabakh region.
#SOHR #Armenia–#Azerbaijan conflict | First #Syrian fighter of #Ankara-backed factions killed in #Azerbaijan https://t.co/bH0uLr2PZn
— #المرصدالسوري #SOHR (@syriahr) September 30, 2020
Meanwhile, other reports have surfaced on social media of casualties from a number of Syrian militant groups backed by the Turkish military.
#Syria #SNA Yasser Farzat from #Rastan and Abu Shadi al-Akkari from N. #Homs Countryside have been confirmed killed fighting in #NagornoKarabakh.
Akkari is said to have been of the original 2011 Homs rebels with a reputation of being an 'honest man'.#Azerbaijan #Armenia pic.twitter.com/xbfVazIE2R
— Riam Dalati (@Dalatrm) September 30, 2020
The total number of losses is still unknown at the moment; however, despite the denial by the Azerbaijani authorities about the presence of foreign fighters, it does appear that Syrian militants are indeed fighting in the Karabakh region.
More photos surfacing of alleged #Syria #SNA fighters in fresh #Azerbaijani uniforms (H/T @osmanjoker7) matching the one pictured in @press_jesr photo of a dying fighter's last moments. pic.twitter.com/Ac8fJs51Wu
— Riam Dalati (@Dalatrm) September 30, 2020
The reports of mercenaries being sent to Azerbaijan first surfaced earlier this month, when local opposition activists in northern Syria began to post about recruitment efforts in the Afrin region of the country.
Syrian militant fighters have now been used in at least two foreign wars, including the Libya conflict, which is where they first began to fight at the start of the new year.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.