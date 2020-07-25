BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Imam of the Hagia Sophia began the prayer in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the worshipers on Friday
Earlier on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, where the first prayer for the mosque began after 86 years.
The mayor of Istanbul, Ali Yirlikaya, announced the closure of the roads surrounding the Hagia Sophia mosque, due to the heavy traffic caused by the large attendance.
On July 10, Turkey’s Supreme Administrative Court overturned the decision of the Council of Ministers of November 24, 1934, to transfer Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia from a mosque to a museum.
Despite many pleas from several countries and UNESCO, Erdogan went through with the decision, which has since prompted nations like Greece and France to criticize Turkey over this move.
Erdogan, however, said that the decision to transform the museum back into a mosque was Turkey’s alone and that he is not seeking their approval.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.