The first photos has emerged of a Syrian pilot who safely ejected from his crashing jet and parachuted in Turkish territory.

The pilot was conducting operations against terrorist positions in Idlib province, when an engine failure caused his jet to crash, despite terrorist groups, including Ahrar al-Sham, claiming credit for downing the aircraft.

The downed pilot intelligently managed to parachute safely into Turkey, where under international law, he had to be given treatment and human rights maintained. Had he landed in militant-held Idlib province, he would surely have been executed like many of his captured comrades have.

A Turkish rescue team found the pilot in Altinözü District of Hatay’s province and took him for treatment in a hospital.

Meanwhile, a recording of the last recording between the Syrian pilot and his airbase, which confirms that his jet was downed by an engine failure and not by militants, as they tried to claim.

The recording was uploaded by militants in Idlib who with sophisticated technology were able to tune into the exchange with the pilot and the airbase.

New photos of the crash site has also emerged.

