BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – A two-seat version of the fifth generation of the J-20 fighter jet has been created by China, BMPD reported, citing the Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of China.
Chinese national television later released footage of the new fighter in flight, showing the upgrades to the J-20.
The two-seat J-20 was the world’s first such aircraft. In comparison, the U.S.-made F-22 and F-35 and Russian Su-57 have cockpits with only one seat.
Первый в мире двухместный истребитель пятого поколения J-20. Фото: https://t.co/O7qDrXMv2j pic.twitter.com/IcUhHpEVPf
— Ivan O'Gilvi (@o_gilvi) August 17, 2020
The Chinese fifth-generation fighter Chengdu J-20 first flew in 2011.
The aircraft borrowed a lot of technology from both American and Russian models. In 2017, the aircraft entered service.
