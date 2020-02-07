BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – On Thursday morning, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced the capture of Saraqib after a short battle with the jihadist rebels in northeastern Idlib.
READ ALSO: Syrian is on the verge of entering Aleppo from Idlib province
The operation, which was led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), began shortly after the military took control of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, which is located south of Saraqib.
Once the Saraqib operation began, the Syrian Arab Army launched a big attack from two separate axes in a bid to surround the city and force the remaining jihadists to flee the area.
This maneuver would prove successful, as the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies were forced to withdraw from Saraqib via the last road that was left open north of the city.
SANA would capture the first moments the Syrian Army entered Saraqib on Thursday morning:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.