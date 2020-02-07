BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – On Thursday morning, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced the capture of Saraqib after a short battle with the jihadist rebels in northeastern Idlib.

The operation, which was led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), began shortly after the military took control of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, which is located south of Saraqib.

Once the Saraqib operation began, the Syrian Arab Army launched a big attack from two separate axes in a bid to surround the city and force the remaining jihadists to flee the area.

This maneuver would prove successful, as the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies were forced to withdraw from Saraqib via the last road that was left open north of the city.

SANA would capture the first moments the Syrian Army entered Saraqib on Thursday morning:

