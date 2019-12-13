BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The first mass was held at the St. Antiochian Orthodox Church in the town of Arbeen, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Friday.

According to the SANA report, the mass, which was held in a hall belonging to the church, was presided by the Patriarchal Assistant of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All East, Bishop Lucka al-Khouri.

Patriarchal Assistant of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All East, Bishop John Batash, in a statement to SANA, expressed the great joy for holding the first mass in this church after liberating the city of Arbeen from terrorism.

“The Syrians are determined to return to their cities to rebuild them,” Batash said, hailing the victories of the Syrian army in defense of the homeland.

A number of Arbeen’s residents voiced their joy for holding the first mass in it, as Christmas and New Year approached, and after the return of security and stability to their cities thanks to sacrifices of the Syrian army.

