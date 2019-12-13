BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The first mass was held at the St. Antiochian Orthodox Church in the town of Arbeen, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Friday.
According to the SANA report, the mass, which was held in a hall belonging to the church, was presided by the Patriarchal Assistant of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All East, Bishop Lucka al-Khouri.
Patriarchal Assistant of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All East, Bishop John Batash, in a statement to SANA, expressed the great joy for holding the first mass in this church after liberating the city of Arbeen from terrorism.
“The Syrians are determined to return to their cities to rebuild them,” Batash said, hailing the victories of the Syrian army in defense of the homeland.
A number of Arbeen’s residents voiced their joy for holding the first mass in it, as Christmas and New Year approached, and after the return of security and stability to their cities thanks to sacrifices of the Syrian army.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.