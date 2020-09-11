BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The first photo of the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter disguised as a fifth-generation Russian stealth fighter, Su-57, has surfaced on the internet.

This photo was posted on the Facebook page of an artist named Sean Hampton, who is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

The veteran U.S. officer revealed that preparing this design for the American fighter came at the request of the army.

It is worth noting that the design included even the red stars that were painted on the wings of the plane for perfect match, as in the aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The purpose of these American fighters, disguised as Russian fighters, is to train pilots at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

These disguised fighters play the role of the opponent in training battles, especially Russian and Chinese aircraft.

Source: RIA Novosti