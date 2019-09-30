BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – On Monday morning, the Syrian government announced that the preparations to reopen the Albukamal crossing with Iraq had been completed after months of construction.

Shortly after making this announcement, the Syrian military said the border crossing is open and their Iraqi counterparts have begun manning their posts.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) later released a video showing the border crossing for the first time:

