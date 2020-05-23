BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – Iranian state television reported on Saturday that five tankers are heading to Venezuela, loaded with 1.053 thousand barrels of fuel.

They pointed out that the first tanker is scheduled to arrive in Venezuela on Sunday, while the remaining four are still sailing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The fuel tankers, which have been identified as the Petunia, Faxon, Fortune, Forest, and Clavel, all entered the Atlantic Ocean’s waters earlier this week after crossing the Strait of Gibraltar.

According to data from maritime tracking services, the Fortune was last monitored in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Morocco on May 16th, and it is expected to reach its destination tomorrow.

The Petrunia, Faxon, and Clavel were also last detected in the same area on May 18 and May 19 and today May 23 respectively, and are expected to reach their destination on May 25, May 29 and June 2.

As for Forest, it is expected to reach its destination on May 25.

The ship tracking sites did not specify the destination of these carriers, but Iran made it known that these vessels were heading to the South American nation.

This issue raised international interest, especially in light of the incident of the British detention of an Iranian tanker at the Strait of Gibraltar last year.

The government of Venezuela has pledged to provide Iranian tankers with the required protection in its territorial waters, in anticipation of possible steps by the United States that imposed severe sanctions on both Tehran and Caracas.

