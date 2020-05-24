BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 A.M.) – The first Iranian tanker has entered Venezuelan territorial waters after making the long journey from halfway across the world.

According to the latest data from Marine Tracker, the Iranian tanker, the Fortune, is in Venezuelan territorial waters and very close to its intended destination.

The Fortune is currently being escorted by the Venezuelan Navy’s PC-23 Yekuana as it approaches its destination near the island of Tobago in the Caribbean Sea.

Another four Iranian fuel tankers are expected to reach Venezuelan waters within the next ten days, as the Islamic Republic makes its first large petrol delivery to the South American nation.

Over the last 72 hours, the Venezuelan and Iranian authorities have warned the U.S. about making any threatening moves towards the fuel tankers, with the Islamic Republic going as far as threatening to use during any confrontation.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares
ALSO READ  Iran is rebuilding Venezuela's troubled oil sector: US official

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Randhir Singh Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Randhir Singh
Guest
Randhir Singh
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Well done Iran and Venezuela. Brave, against the evil West.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-05-24 10:01