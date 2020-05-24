BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 A.M.) – The first Iranian tanker has entered Venezuelan territorial waters after making the long journey from halfway across the world.

According to the latest data from Marine Tracker, the Iranian tanker, the Fortune, is in Venezuelan territorial waters and very close to its intended destination.

The Fortune is currently being escorted by the Venezuelan Navy’s PC-23 Yekuana as it approaches its destination near the island of Tobago in the Caribbean Sea.

Venezuelan Navy PC-23 Yekuana is now escorting the Iranian tanker Fortune. Current position is around 70 miles out of Venezuela’s EEZ. The Yekuana is escorting 8 miles off the starboard side of the Fortune #Venezuela https://t.co/2XcOHgEWQR — CNW (@ConflictsW) May 23, 2020

Another four Iranian fuel tankers are expected to reach Venezuelan waters within the next ten days, as the Islamic Republic makes its first large petrol delivery to the South American nation.

Over the last 72 hours, the Venezuelan and Iranian authorities have warned the U.S. about making any threatening moves towards the fuel tankers, with the Islamic Republic going as far as threatening to use during any confrontation.

Advertisements