BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, Ismail Ghaani, recently visited Syria to meet with his forces and inspect the eastern part of the country.

Ghaani reportedly gave a speech to the Iranian-backed forces in the Albukamal area of Deir Ezzor and commended them for their sacrifices in the battle against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

The successor of the late Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, also spoke to the forces about Israel and the United States, accusing them of supporting the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

Ghaani’s visit to Syria was first reported by the Tasnim News Agency, who said that his visit was limited to meeting with the forces in the Albukamal area, which borders Iraq.

The Quds Force commander is expected to continue many of Qassem Soleimani’s policies, including his unit’s support for groups that oppose Israel and the United States.

Ghaani was named commander of the Quds Force in early January after his predecessor was assassinated by the U.S. military near the Baghdad International Airport.

Regular
Commenter
joe
2020-06-28 21:46

any problem or conflict its Iranian the cancer of the MUslim and Arabs region shame of Lebanon government its look you don’t have a power at all like a scumbag government no dignity no pride hope to all Arans nation must sack and closed all Lebanese business and embassy because your have no right to government and don’t have any government to run its Ureanina in charge fo0 Lebanon where are the lebanese People doing????????useless wake up stop dreaming fight for your country get back your country for the invader the iranian and hezbollah terrorist get your country back and… Read more »

-3
Reply
