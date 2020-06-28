BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, Ismail Ghaani, recently visited Syria to meet with his forces and inspect the eastern part of the country.

Ghaani reportedly gave a speech to the Iranian-backed forces in the Albukamal area of Deir Ezzor and commended them for their sacrifices in the battle against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

The successor of the late Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, also spoke to the forces about Israel and the United States, accusing them of supporting the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

🔹سردار اسماعیل قاآنی فرمانده نیروی قدس طی روزهای اخیر با سفر به البوکمال در سوریه، از مناطق عملیاتی نبرد با داعش در این منطقه بازدید به عمل آورده است. pic.twitter.com/1ybIlj3yqg — سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی (@SEPAHCYBERY) June 27, 2020

Ghaani’s visit to Syria was first reported by the Tasnim News Agency, who said that his visit was limited to meeting with the forces in the Albukamal area, which borders Iraq.

The Quds Force commander is expected to continue many of Qassem Soleimani’s policies, including his unit’s support for groups that oppose Israel and the United States.

Ghaani was named commander of the Quds Force in early January after his predecessor was assassinated by the U.S. military near the Baghdad International Airport.

Advertisements