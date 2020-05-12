BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The first image of the damaged Iranian ship, Konarak, appeared after being mistakenly targeted during exercises by the Iranian Navy earlier this week.

The picture, posted by Iran News, shows damage from the fire as well as a gap in the middle of the warship from the missile that struck it.

Earlier, the Iranian Navy announced the death of 19 soldiers and the hospitalization of 15 others in this accidental attack.

The Iranian Navy said in a statement on Monday that friendly fire had caused the accident, as an Iranian missile hit a support ship in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday.

