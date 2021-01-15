BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – On Friday, the Syrian media reported that the first Syrian Airlines plane arrived from Beirut International Airport, after the restoration of air traffic, which had been stopped for several months due to the coronavirus.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) stated that the aircraft arrived at Aleppo International Airport today, coming from Beirut International Airport, with a number of passengers on board, in the first flight after the flights were stopped at the airport for reasons related to the coronavirus.

For his part, the Director General of Civil Aviation in Syria, Bassem Mansour, said, “The return of Aleppo International Airport to work comes in implementation of the decision of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, after it temporarily stopped working due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mansour continued by saying: “We note that all preventive measures are taken at the airport to ensure the safety of travelers from the coronavirus.”

He pointed out that “the airport’s return to work and the resumption of air traffic in neighboring countries, contributes to spinning the wheel of the economy and returning the glory to the tourist city of Aleppo.”