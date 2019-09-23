ISIS

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:40 P.M.) – Following the massive defeat of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS, ISIL, IS) in northeastern Syria on March 2019, thousands of the group’s militants and their families have been held in prisons and camps under the control of the US-backed Kurdish forces.

Scores of the captured jihadists are foreign fighters who came along from all over the world to fight the Syrian and Iraqi government forces, and establish the Islamic Caliphate.

The return of those foreign fighters to their original countries is still a controversial issue.

On Friday, President Trump threatened to return ISIS prisoners to the European countries they hailed from, saying the US would drop them at the border and the Europeans will “have to capture them again”.

“So far, they [European countries] have refused, and at some point, I’m going to have to say, ‘I’m sorry, you either take them back or we’re going to let them go at your border.’ And if they don’t take them back, we’re going to probably put them at the border and then they’ll have to capture them again,” Trump said.

CBS’ Holly Williams had a rare access to SDF prisons which hold hundreds of ISIS prisoners, interviewing an American young man who said he had been recruited to ISIS online.

On September 16, ISIS chief, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, released an audio message urging his fighters to spare no efforts to free ISIS detainees and women held in prisons and detention camps.

The group increased its attacks against the Syrian Army troops, inflicting heavy loses. The terror group claimed responsibility for detonating a roadside bomb which killed and injured several Syrian army soldiers in the southern province of Daraa.

Meanwhile, the Syrian government forces, backed by Russian air force, continue to hammer the Islamic State locations and bases in the Syrian Desert stretching from east Homs to Deir Ezzor governorate.

You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And again, US news TV CBS says: “American… in Syrian prison…” and shows two walking skeletons.
Fact is that this prison is not Syrian but SDF’s and if you looking a little deeper you will find out that this prison is American!

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-23 18:06
Catalan
Guest
Catalan
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

no mercy, hang them

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-23 17:53
Member
Newbie
Commenter
Upvoted
Karel Vd Geest
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Sdf does not have death penalty. The alternative is handing them over to Iraq. Iraq will hang them all.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-23 19:59
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

As they did their crimes in Syria+Iraq, it’d make more sense them responding from their crimes in front of Syrian/Iraqi justice.
Moreover, we’re not really in a position to investigate and, since these have burnt their passports and joined the IS population, their goal is never to return

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-24 02:42
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

De acuerdo con Trump, que cada país recoja a su terrorista para mantenerlos vivos si desean, SDF esta al servicio del imperio por tanto son cárceles de EE.UU, no es de Siria.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-24 01:25