BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – A new video has surfaced of the Russian Armed Forces using one of their missile systems against the militants in Syria.

The Avia.Pro News Agency said on Thursday that they acquired footage of the Russian Armed Forces using their “illuminator” missile system against the jihadist rebels in an undisclosed part of Syria.

“The Avia.pro news agency has acquired unique footage of the use of the Russian Orion system in Syria against jihadists. Thanks to its broad capabilities, the Russian military was able to accurately hit the militants’ weapons depots, their field headquarters and shelters,” the publication said.

“In the presented video frames, you can see several of the most effective moments of the use of the Russian Orion system. Judging by the information provided in the material, the system was used in 2017, and the accuracy of hitting targets turned out to be truly phenomenal – in some cases, the ammunition only destroyed terrorists inside buildings, leaving a neat hole in the roof or wall, however, in some cases, entire objects were destroyed, which obviously depends on the type of ammunition used,” they added.

As shown in the video below, these missiles are fired from the Russian Orion drone, which reveal direct hits on the jihadist positions in this undisclosed location in northwestern Syria.

It should be added that this may not have been the first time that the Russian Armed Forces have used laser-guided missiles in Syria; however, this is the first time that video footage has been readily made available of their use.